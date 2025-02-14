Telangana DCA raids ayurvedic shop for misleading health claims

The ayurvedic medicine was manufactured by Rinivaa Ayurveda Company located at Chandeeshwari Colony of Mansoorabad area in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), during a raid on Thursday, February 13 at a medical store in Adilabad, identified an ayurvedic medicine, ‘Amla Churnam,’  sold with a misleading claim stating it treats “diseases of the optical system.”

DCA officials seized a large number of stocks of the ayurvedic medicine.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

According to the director general of DCA V B Kamalasan Reddy, advertising medicines or drugs for treatment of ‘Diseases of the optical system’ violates the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, of 1954.

It prohibits false or unverified medical claims in advertisements. Authorities are taking action to ensure compliance with legal and safety regulations.

Those who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or with both.

