GHMC directs immediate issuance of senior citizen ID cards

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner Ilambarthi directed officials on Monday, February 24 to expedite the issuance of senior citizen identity cards without delay.

At a public meeting held at GHMC headquarters, Ilambarthi received petitions from residents regarding various civic issues and instructed officials to ensure quick resolutions. He noted that complaints received through Prajavani should be addressed promptly, particularly those related to issuing senior citizen ID cards and resolving grievances linked to various GHMC departments.

During the public hearing, GHMC recorded 82 complaints, with the highest related to the Town Planning Department. Other complaints pertained to sanitation, taxation, health, engineering, land acquisition, and other departments. Additionally, six complaints were received via phone calls.

Across GHMC’s six zones, 112 applications were received, with the highest number coming from Kukatpally, 51, followed by Secunderabad, 27, LB Nagar,13, Serilingampally,12, Charminar,8, and Khairatabad,1.

GHMC has also set up 194 resident grievance (RG) centers for public consultation which aims to improve civic service.