Hyderabad: Senior citizens, PHCs to get supportive equipment from GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be holding camps across the city to identify senior citizens and physically challenged citizens for the distribution of supportive equipment like tools and prosthesis.
Aleem Co, an NGO, has prepared an action plan to conduct camps to identify senior citizens and PHC and conduct camps in circles from the 20th of June to the 6th of July.
The GHMC has directed the deputy commissioners of the areas to set up all facilities at the identified centers and to provide the minimum facilities required for the approximately 300 people.
During the special camps, teams of two doctors will be present. One prosthetist and one orthotist will be present along with two technicians and helpers in the camps.
The camps will determine the need for equipment, assistive devices, and prostheses. There will also be a redistribution program at the campsite where citizens can return their equipment. These camps do not apply to non-locals.
Documents required by PHC
- Sadaram certificate
- Income certificate or food security card
- Two passport size photos related to disability
- Aadhaar card
Documents required by senior citizens
- Aadhaar card with date of birth
- Senior Citizen Identity (ID) Card
Details of identification camps
Special camps will be held from June 20 to July 6 in two circles per day.
- June 20– Senior Citizen Welfare Association Building at ASS Nagar, Kapra circle
Gandhinagar Community Hall in Ramanthapur in Uppal circle
- June 21- Cooperative Bank Colony Community Hall in Nagole, Hayathnagar circle
Lingojiguda Jyothi Club Community Hall, LB Nagar circle
- June 22- Lingojiguda Jyothi Club Community Hall in Saroor Nagar circle
Sripura Community Hall near Musaram Bagh RTO Office, Malakpet circle
- June 23- Kalendra Nagar Community Hall in Santosh Nagar circle
Near Raksha Pooram Model Market in Chandrayangutta circle.
- June 24- Mogulpura Sport Complex in Charminar circle
Chandulal Bharthani Sport Complex in Falaknama circle
- June 25- Praja Bhavan opposite Shivaram Palli Sai Baba Temple YSBI Bank in Rajendra Nagar circle
Bazaar Ghat Laxmi Nagar Community Hall in Mehdipatnam circle
- June 27- Karwan Ganapati Sangh Community Hall, Jambhag Division
Hindi Nagar Sport Complex in Goshamahal circle
- June 28- Amberpet circle municipal sport complex
Lalita Nagar GHMC Community Hall in Adikmet, Mushirabad circle
- June 29- Ameerpet Sport Complex in Khairatabad circle
CMTS building at Banjara Hills Road No.2, Jubilee Hills circle
- June 30- Government school, Yusuf Gooda circle
Zonal Office Meeting Hall in Sherilingampally circle
- July 1- BR Ambedkar Municipal Kalyana Mandapam next to Circle Office, Chandanagar circle
Pathan cheruvu Multi Purpose Function Hall, RC Puram & PTC circle
- July 2- KPHB 4th phase Community Hall in Moosapet circle
GHMC Multi Purpose Community Hall, Qutubullapur circle
- July 4- KPHB 4th phase Community Hall at Kukatpally circle
Chintal Bhagat Singh Nagar Community Hall in Gajularamaram circle
- July 5– Indiranagar Community Hall in Alwal circle
Neredmet Ambedkar Bhavan Community Hall in Malkajgiri circle
- July 6- Buddhist Nagar Community Hall in Secunderabad circle
Bhansilalpeta Multi purpose community hall in Begumpet circle.
Equipment, tools and prostheses will be distributed to the eligible after completion of the camps