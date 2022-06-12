Hyderabad: Senior citizens, PHCs to get supportive equipment from GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be holding camps across the city to identify senior citizens and physically challenged citizens for the distribution of supportive equipment like tools and prosthesis.

Aleem Co, an NGO, has prepared an action plan to conduct camps to identify senior citizens and PHC and conduct camps in circles from the 20th of June to the 6th of July.

The GHMC has directed the deputy commissioners of the areas to set up all facilities at the identified centers and to provide the minimum facilities required for the approximately 300 people.

During the special camps, teams of two doctors will be present. One prosthetist and one orthotist will be present along with two technicians and helpers in the camps.

The camps will determine the need for equipment, assistive devices, and prostheses. There will also be a redistribution program at the campsite where citizens can return their equipment. These camps do not apply to non-locals.

Documents required by PHC

Sadaram certificate

Income certificate or food security card

Two passport size photos related to disability

Aadhaar card

Documents required by senior citizens

Aadhaar card with date of birth

Senior Citizen Identity (ID) Card

Details of identification camps

Special camps will be held from June 20 to July 6 in two circles per day.

June 20– Senior Citizen Welfare Association Building at ASS Nagar, Kapra circle

Gandhinagar Community Hall in Ramanthapur in Uppal circle

June 21- Cooperative Bank Colony Community Hall in Nagole, Hayathnagar circle

Lingojiguda Jyothi Club Community Hall, LB Nagar circle

June 22- Lingojiguda Jyothi Club Community Hall in Saroor Nagar circle

Sripura Community Hall near Musaram Bagh RTO Office, Malakpet circle

June 23- Kalendra Nagar Community Hall in Santosh Nagar circle

Near Raksha Pooram Model Market in Chandrayangutta circle.

June 24- Mogulpura Sport Complex in Charminar circle

Chandulal Bharthani Sport Complex in Falaknama circle

June 25- Praja Bhavan opposite Shivaram Palli Sai Baba Temple YSBI Bank in Rajendra Nagar circle

Bazaar Ghat Laxmi Nagar Community Hall in Mehdipatnam circle

June 27- Karwan Ganapati Sangh Community Hall, Jambhag Division

Hindi Nagar Sport Complex in Goshamahal circle

June 28- Amberpet circle municipal sport complex

Lalita Nagar GHMC Community Hall in Adikmet, Mushirabad circle

June 29- Ameerpet Sport Complex in Khairatabad circle

CMTS building at Banjara Hills Road No.2, Jubilee Hills circle

June 30- Government school, Yusuf Gooda circle

Zonal Office Meeting Hall in Sherilingampally circle

July 1- BR Ambedkar Municipal Kalyana Mandapam next to Circle Office, Chandanagar circle

Pathan cheruvu Multi Purpose Function Hall, RC Puram & PTC circle

July 2- KPHB 4th phase Community Hall in Moosapet circle

GHMC Multi Purpose Community Hall, Qutubullapur circle

July 4- KPHB 4th phase Community Hall at Kukatpally circle

Chintal Bhagat Singh Nagar Community Hall in Gajularamaram circle

July 5– Indiranagar Community Hall in Alwal circle

Neredmet Ambedkar Bhavan Community Hall in Malkajgiri circle

July 6- Buddhist Nagar Community Hall in Secunderabad circle

Bhansilalpeta Multi purpose community hall in Begumpet circle.

Equipment, tools and prostheses will be distributed to the eligible after completion of the camps

