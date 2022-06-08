Hyderabad: GHMC to promote purchase of eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Hyderabad: In an effort to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will set up clay idols at key locations in the city apart from their regular zonal and circle offices.

Details of artisans who are involved in making eco-friendly clay idols will be displayed along with their contact numbers in the city. The GHMC wants to discourage citizens from purchasing idols made of Plaster of Paris which are bad for the environment, an official said.

While a Ganesh idol made out of clay was installed at GHMC LB Nagar zonal office on May 31, Secunderabad zonal office is expected to have an idol installed in the next couple of days.

With Ganesh Chathurthi falling on August 31 this year, the GHMC officials are planning to coordinate with pandal organizers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to set up eco-friendly Ganesh idols.

“With the help of RWAs, elected representatives and NGOs, we will organise awareness campaigns to discourage the use of idols made of Plaster of Paris,” a GHMC official said.

Citing the high court’s order, GHMC officials said that they will be closely monitoring immersions in Hussain Sagar and other water bodies so that no idols made from Plaster of Paris are used.

“Presently, we are working towards spreading awareness on harmful effects for water bodies on immersion of the Plaster of Paris idols,” the official added.