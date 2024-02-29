Dulquer Salmaan mobbed at college in Hyderabad [Video]

Hyderabad: Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan experienced an overwhelming reception as he arrived at the sets of his upcoming film, ‘Lucky Baskhar’, in Hyderabad. The actor was met with a sea of fans, and several photos and videos from the location have gone viral on the internet.

Dulquer Salmaan At Koti Women’s College

In a video that has now captured the attention of fans, hundreds of enthusiastic students thronged the sets of Lucky Baskhar at Koti Women’s College in Hyderabad. The excitement was notable as fans eagerly awaited a glimpse of their favorite actor. Salmaan, dressed in his character’s look for the film, waved back at the crowd, flashing his charming smile. However, the situation quickly escalated, and authorities had to step in to manage the crowd.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ayesha Khan is all set to mark her Telugu film debut with Lucky Baskhar directed by Venky Atluri.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in ‘King Of Kotha’. He will next star in ‘Thug Life’ along with Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan.