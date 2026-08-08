EAGLE Force seizes Rs 12L worth drugs, 7 held in Hyderabad

All accused hail from Rajasthan, living in different parts of the city.

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Group of police officers and civilians gathered around a table with motorcycles in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: In two separate operations conducted in Hyderabad’s Miyapur and Saifabad areas, the Telangana EAGLE Force busted two interstate drug trafficking networks, arresting seven people.

Narcotics ranging from mephedrone (MD) and opium, totalling Rs 12.65 lakh, along with mobile phones, cash and other material were seized.

According to police, the drugs were being supplied through couriers and local peddlers, using private buses, trains and other vehicles as modes of transportation.

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In the first case, three people – Madhu Ram, 29, who works as a Zomato delivery boy in Goshamahal, Mahendra Patel, 36, a businessman from Hafeezpe and Dharmendra, 38, a glasshouse businessman from HMT Miyapur – have been arrested.

All are natives of Rajasthan. According to the police, their supplier, a Rajasthan-based Mahender Kumawath, sent the drugs to them through Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Around 1.031 kg of opium and 18 grams of mephedrone were seized.

In the Saifabad case, four people were apprehended near Parishram Bhawan while allegedly trying to sell mephedrone to customers. Around 7 grams were recovered from them. Police identified Harinder Devda of Jalore, Rajasthan, as the alleged kingpin. He reportedly supplied MD to Hyderabad peddlers through associates.

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Large number of drugs from Rajasthan

In a press release, the police said that drug supply from Rajasthan is growing at a fast pace. Since 2023, the Telangana EAGLE Force and police have intercepted 78 attempts trying to transport narcotics to Telangana from the northern state.

The public can report any suspicious drug-related activities through toll-free number 1908 or WhatsApp at 87126 71111.

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