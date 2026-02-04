Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Arunachal’s West Kameng

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2026 1:53 pm IST|   Updated: 4th February 2026 1:54 pm IST
Representational Image

Itanagar: An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on Wednesday, February 4, an official said.

There was no immediate report of injury to anyone or damage to any property, he said.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 8.57 am, and the depth of the quake was 5 km.

Itanagar-based Centre for Earth Science and Himalayan Studies’ seismology division technical officer Nyelam Sunil said a mild earthquake struck West Kameng district this morning.

“So far, there is no report of loss of life and damage to property,” the official said.

