Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal

The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 1st January 2024 7:34 am IST
Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, at a depth of 10 km.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal,” the NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Further details are awaited.

