Earthquake strikes Telangana’s Warangal

Warangal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Warangal in Telangana on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana,” NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The earthquake took place at 4:43 a.m., as reported by the NCS.
Further details are awaited.
What needs to be done during earthquake?
During earthquake, one needs to
- Stay calm as panicking leads to poor decision
- Stay away from windows and exterior walls to avoid getting injured by shattered glass.
- If outside, try to move to an open area away from buildings, trees etc.
- If indoors, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.
These are some of the tips that can be followed if someone encounters earthquake.