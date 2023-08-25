Earthquake strikes Telangana’s Warangal

Warangal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Warangal in Telangana on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana,” NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The earthquake took place at 4:43 a.m., as reported by the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

What needs to be done during earthquake?

During earthquake, one needs to

Stay calm as panicking leads to poor decision Stay away from windows and exterior walls to avoid getting injured by shattered glass. If outside, try to move to an open area away from buildings, trees etc. If indoors, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.

These are some of the tips that can be followed if someone encounters earthquake.