Earthquake strikes Telangana’s Warangal

Earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 25th August 2023 9:07 am IST
6.1-magnitude quake in Colombia kills 1, topples houses
Earthquake-Siasat-Images

Warangal: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Warangal in Telangana on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

As per the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 30 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 25-08-2023, 04:43:11 IST, Lat: 18.04 and Long: 80.80, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 127 km E of Warangal, Telangana,” NCS posted on X (formerly Twitter).

MS Education Academy

The earthquake took place at 4:43 a.m., as reported by the NCS.

Further details are awaited.

What needs to be done during earthquake?

During earthquake, one needs to

  1. Stay calm as panicking leads to poor decision
  2. Stay away from windows and exterior walls to avoid getting injured by shattered glass.
  3. If outside, try to move to an open area away from buildings, trees etc.
  4. If indoors, take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.

These are some of the tips that can be followed if someone encounters earthquake.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 25th August 2023 9:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011.
Back to top button