EC approves 4,660 auxiliary polling stations in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission approved the creation of 4,660 auxiliary polling stations in West Bengal, a senior official said on Saturday, April 4.

The auxiliary polling stations will be set up alongside booths that have more than 1,200 voters, he said.

With this, the total number of polling stations in the state rose to 85,379, he said.

The EC also cleared the relocation of 321 polling stations, he added.

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“The decisions were taken to further facilitate voter convenience in the forthcoming assembly elections in West Bengal,” an EC official said.

In a letter dated April 3, the EC informed the CEO of its approval of the proposal submitted in this regard on March 28.

The EC emphasised that the establishment of auxiliary polling stations must strictly adhere to its existing guidelines.

The EC also stressed the need for proper communication with voters regarding the relocation of polling stations.

“It must be ensured without fail that all the voters of that polling station housed in that location are informed individually by the authorities concerned,” the letter stated.

West Bengal will vote in two phases, on April 23 and 29. The votes will be counted on May 4.