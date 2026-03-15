EC to announce assembly poll dates on Sunday evening

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the dates for the Assembly polls on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

Also Read Hyderabad voters wait for BLOs despite few days left for pre-SIR family mapping

The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list.