EC to announce assembly poll dates on Sunday evening

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:18 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:25 am IST
Election Commission of India sign on a brick wall.
The image shows the official sign of the Election Commission of India on a brick wall, indicating the authority overseeing elections.

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the dates for the Assembly polls on the evening of Sunday, March 15.

Polls are due in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The poll authority has convened a press conference at 4 pm to announce the schedule.

Subhan Haleem
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The terms of these legislative assemblies are ending on different dates in May and June.

Final electoral rolls of the four states and the Union territory of Puducherry have been published as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th March 2026 10:18 am IST|   Updated: 15th March 2026 10:25 am IST

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