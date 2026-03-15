Hyderabad voters wait for BLOs despite few days left for pre-SIR family mapping

Hyderabad: Many voters in Hyderabad are still waiting for the visits of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for progeny mapping under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

As the exercise is expected to begin next month, BLOs are responsible for mapping voters to the 2002 voter list, known as progeny mapping.

Hyderabad voters wait with 2002 SIR details

Many voters have confirmed that nobody visited their houses despite them waiting with the 2002 details.

Meanwhile, on Friday, March 13, political parties raised various issues during a meeting with Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy.

In the meeting, the CEO said that Hyderabad is lagging in the mapping process. He said that the city recorded only 31 percent mapping compared to the state average of about 60 percent.

During the meeting, parties raised concerns over inadequate training for BLOs.

AIMIM to begin door-to-door campaign

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is gearing up to conduct a door-to-door campaign in Hyderabad to help voters understand the SIR process. The party is also going to help voters find the 2002 details.

Recently, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, PA of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, explained the process.

He said that the current voters who will be linked or mapped to those in the 2002 SIR list will not be required to submit any documents.

However, those who fail to link or map to relatives in the earlier SIR list will be required to submit documents based on their date of birth.

He further made it clear that for the sake of SIR, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recognizes the following six relatives:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

The party has also developed an app to help voters find their or their relatives’ names.