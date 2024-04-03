EC to meet officials to assess security along borders ahead of LS polls

Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd April 2024 11:57 am IST
Karnataka govt receives ECI notice over placing ads in Telangana
Election Commission of India (ECI)

New Delhi: Election Commission will hold a meeting with top state and Union territory officials and central agencies guarding the borders on Wednesday to assess the security along the borders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting, scheduled to be held at the Election Commission headquarters here, the law-and-order situation and vigilance along the borders in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be reviewed.

Also Read
Elderly, disabled voters weigh up EC’s ‘Vote from Home’ scheme

Officials from states and Union Territories are scheduled to join the meeting through video conference.

MS Education Academy

India shares borders with Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and China.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 3rd April 2024 11:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button