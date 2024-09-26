ECI team arrives in Maharashtra to review assembly poll preparations

Mumbai: An Election Commission of India team led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in Mumbai on Thursday on a two-day visit to review preparations for the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu as well as senior officials from the apex poll body arrived here late evening.

On Friday and Saturday, the ECI will meet representatives of political parties, enforcement agencies, nodal officers of Central paramilitary forces, special police nodal officers, chief election officer, state chief secretary, DGP, administrative secretaries and senior police personnel, a release said.

Also Read ECI reviews preparations for Haryana Assembly elections

The ECI will also meet district collectors and superintendents of police, it added.

The ECI will address a press conference on Saturday evening before leaving for Delhi, the release informed.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends in the last week of November.