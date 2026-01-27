Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi sequel: Total budget, cast, shoot locations out!

Hyderabad: Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi is one of the most loved cult movies among new generation Telugu movie lovers. Even years after its release, the film continues to trend through memes, punch dialogues, and relatable friendship moments on social media.

Directed by Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam, the buddy comedy struck a chord with youngsters because of its raw humor, realistic characters, and carefree storytelling.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Sequel Announcement

After years of fan requests and growing craze, the makers officially announced the sequel titled ENE Repeat. The announcement came on June 29, marking seven years of the original film. The quirky promo instantly grabbed attention and confirmed that the iconic Kanya Raasi gang is returning. After a long wait, the sequel is finally expected to go on floors soon, creating huge excitement among fans.

ENE Repeat Budget

The sequel is being made on a much bigger scale compared to the first part. The total budget of ENE Repeat is said to be around Rs. 40 crore, including interest. Nearly 50 percent of the film will be shot in Thailand, indicating a grand visual treatment and larger canvas.

Part 1 Budget and Box Office Performance

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi was produced by Suresh Productions on a modest budget of around Rs. 2 crore. Despite a decent theatrical run, the film truly found its audience later and went on to gross nearly Rs. 12 crore worldwide. Its recent re-release witnessed an overwhelming response, further proving its cult status.

The sequel will see the return of Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Venkatesh Kakumanu, and Sai Sushanth Reddy. However, recent buzz suggests changes in the core gang, with actor Srinath Maganti reportedly joining the film. Music director Vivek Sagar and cinematographer AJ Aaron are also back to retain the original flavor.