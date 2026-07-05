Egypt says lasting peace with Israel requires a Palestinian state

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said lasting peace with Israel and stability in the Middle East depend on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Addressing the inauguration of the State Strategic Command headquarters in Egypt’s New Administrative Capital on Saturday, El-Sisi said Cairo’s approach to regional conflicts was shaped by decades of diplomatic engagement, including becoming the first Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel.

He said the experience had strengthened Egypt’s conviction that a comprehensive and just settlement remained the only way to resolve the region’s conflicts.

“The fundamental solution to the region’s conflicts lies in achieving a comprehensive and just peace” that resolves the Palestinian issue through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy, El-Sisi said.

He added that lasting peace, regional stability and wider normalisation would remain out of reach without ending the occupation, restoring Palestinian rights and ensuring security for all.

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“There can be no lasting peace, no genuine stability, and no popular normalisation without a just peace that ends the occupation, puts an end to injustice and aggression, restores rights to their owners, guarantees security for all, and gives the peoples of the region the opportunity to live in prosperity while opening a new era of cooperation and development,” he said.

El-Sisi said Egypt had consistently worked to contain conflicts and prevent further bloodshed across the region.

He also commended US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts, saying they had led to the Sharm El-Sheikh agreement ending the Israeli war in Gaza and another agreement that halted the conflict with Iran.

Calling for both agreements to be fully implemented, El-Sisi urged all parties to prevent attempts to undermine or obstruct them.

State Strategic Command

El-Sisi described the newly inaugurated State Strategic Command headquarters as a major enhancement to Egypt’s command-and-control and operational management capabilities.

He said the facility is equipped with advanced technological infrastructure, secure communications systems, intelligence-gathering and analysis capabilities, and an integrated framework linking the country’s political and military leadership.

“The command is not only responsible for managing military situations but also serves as a cornerstone of the state’s ability to confront challenges and exceptional circumstances,” he said.