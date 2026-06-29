Rats, poor sanitation worsen health risks in Gaza displacement camps

Gaza Strip: Poor sanitation and rat infestations are worsening health conditions in Gaza’s displacement camps, where thousands of families displaced by the war that began after the Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, continue to live in overcrowded shelters with limited access to clean water.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Sunday, June 28, that 73,054 Palestinians have been killed and 173,480 injured since Israel launched its military campaign in the enclave.

Skin infections on the rise

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said more than 125,000 cases of skin infections linked to rats and parasites were recorded between January and May this year. It said the build-up of waste and poor sanitation in displacement camps are increasing the spread of disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, while about 80 per cent of the population relies on trucked drinking water. It warned that limited access to safe water and hygiene services has increased the risk of diseases including acute watery diarrhoea, hepatitis A, scabies, skin infections and respiratory illnesses.

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Reuters reported that rats have entered tents, contaminated food and bitten children while they slept. Mohamed Abu Selmia, director of Al-Shifa Hospital, said the infestation is expected to worsen during the summer. He added that restrictions on the entry of pest control materials, including rat poison, have made it harder to control the growing rodent population.

UN steps up response

The United Nations said improving sanitation will require access to sanitary landfills, the removal of accumulated waste and the delivery of pest control materials and other essential supplies.

UNRWA continues to carry out disinfection and pesticide spraying in displacement camps and shelters where access is possible, while the United Nations Development Programme is supporting rodent and insect control efforts with local municipalities.

Aid agencies warned that without improved sanitation, reliable access to clean water and better humanitarian access, health risks for displaced families are likely to worsen in the coming months.

With inputs from Arab News and Reuters