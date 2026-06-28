Palestinian woman’s stolen bag returned with apology in Doha

Handwritten apology found with bag after documents revealed woman's nationality.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Close-up of a woman holding a tan handbag with a fluffy keychain near the water.
Representative image of a woman carrying a handbag. Photo: @ Tamara Bellis/Unsplash

Doha: An alleged theft in Qatar’s capital city Doha has sparked widespread discussion online after a Palestinian woman reportedly recovered her stolen handbag along with a handwritten apology from the person who took it.

According to Al Jazeera, the bag was found outside the woman’s home the day after it disappeared. The contents, including USD 275, personal identification papers and medical documents, were reportedly untouched.

The report said the individual responsible for the theft decided to return the handbag after examining documents that identified the owner as Palestinian. A handwritten message left with the bag expressed remorse, stating: “Forgive me, I didn’t know you were Palestinian, and if I had known, I would not have stolen from you.”

Subhan Bakery
Handwritten Arabic apology note left with a returned handbag in Doha.
Handwritten apology note. Photo: X

A second version of the message, which has also circulated on social media, begins with “Forgive us” instead of “Forgive me”.

The incident quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with users offering a mix of humorous and sympathetic reactions. Some dubbed the unidentified individual a “thief with principles”, while others said the episode reflected solidarity with Palestinians.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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