Eid brings message of peace, harmony and happiness: UP CM

Lucknow: People belonging to all walks of life converged to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday and exchanged festive greetings with each other in Uttar Pradesh even as the chief minister appealed to revellers to take precautions amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion.

A tweet issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said, “The CM has extended hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The chief minister said that the festival of Eid brings the message of happiness . This festival gives the message of peace and harmony.”

“On the occasion of Eid, everyone should take a pledge to further strengthen harmony. The chief minister has appealed to the people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr by taking all precautions in view of the corona infection,” the tweet added.

#UPCM @myogiadityanath ने ईद-उल-फित्र के अवसर पर प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने कहा कि ईद-उल-फित्र का त्योहार खुशी और मेल-मिलाप का संदेश लेकर आता है। यह पर्व अमन-चैन और सौहार्द का संदेश देता है। ईद के पर्व पर सभी को सद्भाव तथा सामाजिक… — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 22, 2023

A senior police official said Eid prayers in the state passed off peacefully at all the 31,838 places. “Due to everyone’s efforts and efficient management, no untoward incident has been reported anywhere,” he said.

In Lucknow, the special namaz marking the festival was held at the Aishbagh Eidgah where the old and young were seen embracing each other and exchanging greetings on the day.

Prominent among those who visited the Eidgah included Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav who stressed that the day marks brotherhood and social harmony.

Mayoral and other candidates of Lucknow for the coming urban body elections belonging to different parties and Congress leaders were also seen at the Eidgah. Earlier on Friday, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Sadar (Chairman) of Markazi Chand Committee Farangi Mahal and Qazi-e-Shahar, Idgah Lucknow, had announced that the moon has been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday.

On the last Friday of the month of Ramzan, the prayers of Zuma Alvida were offered by the Muslim community in the mosques of the state for which elaborate security arrangements were made.