Eid sermons reverberate with calls for solidarity with Palestinians

Hyderabad: The Palestinians plight, their death and destruction cast a shadow on Eid festivities in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Their sufferings also dominated the Eid-ul-Fitr discourses and the Friday sermons the next day.

As the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr unfolded across Hyderabad, the somber plight of the Palestinians took center stage in mosques and community gatherings. Amidst the festive fervor, the city’s Khateebs, who led the prayers, delivered poignant reminders of the struggle being faced by Palestinians, urging the faithful to remember them in their prayers and actions.

At the Mir Alam Idgah, the largest congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr, a powerful banner declared “We stand with Palestine.” Amidst the sea of worshippers, many draped themselves in the iconic chequered keffiyeh, a symbol of unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. Some youth were seen sporting black bands on their arms, a visual reminder of the ongoing attacks on Gaza and the plight of the Palestinian people. These simple yet profound gestures spoke volumes, echoing the heartfelt sentiments of the community as it stood united in support of those enduring hardship and injustice. In this act of donning the keffiyeh and raising the banner high, Hyderabad’s Muslims reaffirmed their commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestine, even as Eid celebrations filled the air.

Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, who led the prayers at the Ujale Shah Idgah in Sayeedabad, urged the congregation to take a firm stance by boycotting Israeli products, highlighting the power of economic pressure in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of political participation, urging Muslims to actively engage in the upcoming Parliament polls. His call for compulsory participation in the democratic process underscored the significance of having a voice in shaping policies and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

At the Red Hills playground, Maulana Obaidur Rahman Athar, said there was no point in boycotting Israeli products in a moment of emotion when we don’t feel for the suffering Palestinians. He called for building character and discipline within the community. He further cautioned the community against sending money to questionable agencies promising aid to Palestine, as reports of fraud in the name of collecting donations circulated.

Drawing upon the Hadith (Prophetic tradition) that speaks of Muslims being a single body, he emphasized the collective responsibility to alleviate the pain of one another. “All Muslims are like a single body, and if one part hurts, the entire body feels the pain,” he reminded the faithful, urging them to prepare for a prolonged commitment to solidarity.

As the Eid festivities subsided, the echoes of these sermons lingered in the air, serving as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by the Palestinian people and the unwavering resolve of Hyderabad’s Muslim community to stand by them in their time of need.

For a change the Eid atmosphere crackled with a sense of purpose and determination. As the prayers concluded, the echoes of impassioned speeches and symbolic gestures lingered, leaving a profound impression of unity, activism, and unwavering support for the Palestinians in their time of need.