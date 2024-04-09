Eid-ul-Fitr in India: Moon sighting committee to meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, is scheduled to convene its monthly meeting on April 9, 2023, at 6:00 pm to determine the commencement date of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

The meeting will be held at Hussaini Building, Muazzam Jahi Market, under the supervision of Maulana Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri, Secretary of Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan.

Members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee are urged to actively participate in the crucial gathering. Additionally, individuals who sight the moon are requested to promptly inform the committee via the specified phone numbers: 9000033704, 24603597, 9000008138, 9849879426, or 9866112393.

In preparation for the meeting, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has ensured adequate arrangements for the sighting of the crescent moon, aiming to facilitate the swift acquisition of accurate information regarding the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.

Eid-ul-Fitr in India

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

The date for Eid-ul-Fitr in the country will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If it is sighted today, then Eid in India will be celebrated tomorrow; otherwise, it will be celebrated on Thursday.

Also Read Telangana government declares holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid on Wednesday

While in India, the moon sighting committees are gearing up for the meeting today, In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday as the crescent moon was sighted yesterday evening.

In other Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Eid will be celebrated tomorrow.

In India, the Eid date will be finalized this evening.

Hyderabad is one of the major cities where the Ruet-e-Hilal committee organizes a meeting of its members to determine and announce the sighting of the moon and the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in India.