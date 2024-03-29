Telangana government declares holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, a festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

As per the Telangana calendar, the government has declared holidays on April 11 and 12. It mentioned April 11 for ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’ and April 12 for the ‘Following day of Eid’.

Telangana govt may change holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr

The government may change the holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr as the celebration of the festival is based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

If the crescent moon is sighted on April 9, Eid will be celebrated on April 10; otherwise, it will be on April 11.

The government has also announced a holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

Hyderabad shops gear up for festival

Meanwhile, various shops in Hyderabad are also gearing up for a surge in sales, usually witnessed in the last 10 days of Ramzan.

In view of the surge in demand, shops are stocking up.

Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The celebrations begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs.

As the festival is celebrated based on the sighting of the moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, also known as the Moon sighting committee, will convene a meeting on April 9 to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Based on this, the Telangana government may also change the holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr.