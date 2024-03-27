Telangana government announces holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramzan.

According to the Telangana calendar, April 5 has been declared as the holiday. It is declared as an optional holiday.

Prayers in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Jummat-ul-Vida, thousands of people from various parts of Hyderabad and even from some districts in Telangana offer prayers at Makkah Masjid.

Apart from Makkah Masjid, thousands of people offer prayers at various other mosques in Hyderabad.

Arrangements will also be made for people to offer namaz in the mosques.

Jummat-ul-Vida holiday for schools in Telangana

Although the government has declared an optional holiday for Jummat-ul-Vida, many schools in Hyderabad and other districts of the state will remain closed as Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday also falls on the same day.

For Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday, a general holiday has been declared by the state government.