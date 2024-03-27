Raja Singh to lead Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency, T Raja Singh, is set to lead the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad.

On his social media handle, he announced that the yatra will commence at 10 am on Wednesday, April 17.

Hyderabad’s Ram Navami Shobha Yatra to begin from Dhoolpet

He further stated that the yatra will commence from the Akashpuri Hanuman Temple located in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad.

During last year’s yatra, which took place on March 30, 2023, extensive security measures were implemented to uphold peace and security in the city.

Approximately 1,500 policemen were deployed to oversee the procession, with police pickets stationed at sensitive locations.

This year, similar significant security arrangements will be put in place for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad.

Raja Singh appointed as Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency incharge

In January of this year, the BJP appointed Raja Singh as the incharge of the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

However, for the Hyderabad constituency, BJP has declared Madhavi Latha as the candidate against sitting MP and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

As the 2024 general elections draw near, the BJP is once again working diligently to secure victory in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.