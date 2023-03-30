Tight security for Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police are taking all necessary measures to ensure that the Rama Navami Shobha Yatra passes smoothly. To maintain peace and security, around 1,500 policemen have been deployed to monitor the procession.

The procession will begin from Seetarambagh temple at 9 am on Thursday and will culminate around 7 pm on the same night at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds, Koti.

Senior police officials, including Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, will be monitoring the procession, and at sensitive spots, police pickets will be posted.

To ensure that the procession remains peaceful, a command and control center will monitor the procession with the help of surveillance and drone cameras. In addition, the social media team of the IT cell and the SMASH team will keep an eye on social media platforms to ensure that the peaceful atmosphere is not disturbed.

Meanwhile, ahead of the procession, the Siddiamber Bazar mosque and a dargah have been covered with cloth.

Siddiamber Bazar mosque covered with cloth [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Traffic restrictions in view of Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

The traffic on the procession route will be diverted when it goes through the designated route, and the traffic police have advised commuters to take alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.

The diversion points under Goshamahal Traffic Police Station are Mallepalli Junction, Boiguda Kaman, Aghapura Junction, Gode-ki-Khabar, Puranapool X Road, MJ Bridge, Labour Adda, Alaska T Junction, SA Bazar U Turn and MJ Market. Whereas, the diversion points under Sulthanbazar Traffic Police Station are Afzalgunj T Junction, Rangmahal Junction, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Road, DM & HS X Road, Sultan Bazar X Road, Chaderghar X Road, Kachiguda Inox, GPO Abids, Yousufian & Company and Boggulakunta X Road.

Traffic restrictions map for Sri Rama Navami.

Cops to monitor Raja Singh

Hyderabad cops that are leaving no stone unturned to maintain peace and security will keep a close watch on the movement of Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh and his followers.

As it is the first procession for the MLA after being suspended by BJP for passing derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, he is putting all his efforts to make the current year’s Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad a grand success.