Eight killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala’s Thrissur

Those killed in the accident are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, police said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Eight killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Thrissur
Eight killed in car-lorry collision in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Keralam): Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, have been killed in a tragic road accident in central Keralam’s Thrissur district, police said on Saturday, September 5.

The accident occurred around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police.

The car in which the youths were travelling collided with a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam near here.

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All eight people in the car died on the spot.

The youths were pulled out of the car in a rescue operation carried out by locals, fire and rescue personnel and police.

Their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College here, police said.

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The vehicle involved had a Tamil Nadu registration.

Those killed in the accident are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, police said.

The car was reportedly travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

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