Elderly Dalit woman run over several times by upper caste men; FIR lodged

A 62-year-old Dalit woman was killed and five others were seriously injured after they were allegedly run over multiple times by a group of upper-caste Hindu men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr.

The attack happened on April 21 after a confrontation over rash driving. Eyewitnesses and police said that the attackers used casteist slurs before the assault.

The incident took place in Sunehra village. Sheela Devi was sitting outside her house when a Mahindra Thar SUV came speeding towards her.

A villager named Bhupendra shouted at the driver to slow down. In response, the men in the SUV, identified as Tapesh Singh and his son Priyanshu Singh, got out and abused the locals using caste-based slurs.

According to the police complaint, the father and son left the area but returned about 10 minutes later with four armed men.

Without warning, they drove the SUV directly into the group of people sitting outside their homes. They reversed and ran over the victims several times.

Sheela Devi died on the spot. Five others from the Dalit community were seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital.

City superintendent of police, Shanker Prasad, confirmed that an FIR has been filed against six men: Tapesh Kumar, Priyanshu Singh, Varun Kumar, Atul Singh, Krishna Singh, and Manav Kumar.

They have been charged under sections of the BNS for murder, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, rioting, and the SC/ST Act. A special police team has been formed to catch the accused, who are currently on the run.