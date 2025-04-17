Dalits, women completely unsafe under BJP rule: Rahul on girl’s rape in UP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the alleged rape of an 11-year-old Dalit girl and demanded strict action against the culprit.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi claimed such crimes were “happening continuously” in the state due to the BJP’s “anti-Dalit and anti-women mindset”.

The deaf-and-mute girl went missing on Tuesday and was found in a field the next morning. She was bleeding from her private parts, and there were bite marks on her body. The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is stated to be critical.

“The brutality and cruelty inflicted on an 11-year-old Dalit girl in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely shameful and shocking. Such crimes happening continuously in UP clearly prove that Dalits, and especially daughters, are completely unsafe under the BJP government.

“As a result of the BJP’s anti-Dalit and anti-women mindset, criminals have no fear of the law, and victims are helpless! Till when will the daughters of Uttar Pradesh continue to be victims of such brutality?” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश के रामपुर में 11 वर्षीय दलित बेटी के साथ हुई दरिंदगी और क्रूरता बेहद शर्मनाक और झकझोरने वाली है।



UP में लगातार ऐसे अपराध साफ़ तौर पर साबित करते हैं कि BJP सरकार में दलित, और विशेष रूप से बेटियां, पूरी तरह असुरक्षित हैं।



ये BJP की दलित और महिला विरोधी मानसिकता का… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 17, 2025

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha demanded the administration take strict action against the culprit and provide speedy justice to the victim and her family.

Priyanka Gandhi’s response

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the BJP government in the state, saying all limits of cruelty and atrocities against women have been crossed.

“In Rampur, UP, all limits of barbarism were crossed with a 10-year-old girl from the Dalit community. The girl is mentally weak, she can neither speak nor hear. Her entire body was mutilated. Such heinous crimes shame the entire humanity.

“Similarly, eight people were arrested for raping a girl in UP’s Kasganj. According to reports, a BJP leader is also among them. All limits of cruelty and atrocities against women have been crossed during the BJP rule. When will this end?” she asked in a post in Hindi on X.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a 24-year-old man within 24 hours of the rape incident. Daan Singh was caught following a brief exchange of fire with police on Wednesday night in which he was injured, officials said.