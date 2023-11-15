Telangana polls: Cops raid LB Nagar Congress candidate’s house, denied entry

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress’s candidate from the city’s LB Nagar Assembly constituency, Madhu Goud Yaskhi’s residence in Hayathnagar was raided by the election flying squad and police at midnight on Tuesday, November 14.

Claiming that a complaint had been received about a huge amount of money related to Telangana elections was hidden in the Congress leader’s house, the police landed in Goud’s residence at midnight without a search warrant.

However, they were denied entry into the house. Madhu Goud, who is also the TPCC’s campaign committee chairman was soon joined by his supporters who gathered in large numbers at the main gate.

Also Read Congress Palair candidate cries foul over IT raids on nomination

Arguments soon erupted between the Congress leader and the police, with the former demanding the cops show him the complaint papers.

Denying entry to the police, the Congress candidate alleged that the search stunt was nothing but a conspiracy of BRS leaders. Madhu Goud alleged that LB Nagar MLA Sudhir Reddy was behind the police action as he was afraid of losing.

Meanwhile, Goud warned that he would file a complaint with the Central Election Commission officials while Congress ranks alleged that Goud’s family members were being terrorized in the name of investigations.