Congress Palair candidate cries foul over IT raids on nomination

Hyderabad: Congress candidate Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday, November 9, lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging intentional disruptions in his nomination filing for the Palair Assembly constituency.

“Central agencies have been conducting their activity at multiple places with a seemingly ill-intention to delay my Nomination for Palair constituency,” he wrote in the complaint submitted to Electoral Registration Officer of Khammam District, and the Chief Electoral Officer alleging a deliberate ploy, just ahead of his nominations, scheduled at 11 am today.

“I’ve been stripped off my democratic right to file the nomination by creating the disturbances with ill-intention,” Srinivasa Reddy appealed to the electoral authorities to recognise the urgency of the matter, requesting swift resolution.

The Income Tax Department began raids at Srinivasa Reddy’s residence in the early hours of Thursday, amidst heavy security.

This predicament for Reddy comes on the heels of his suspension from BRS for anti-party activities and subsequent induction into Congress in July.

Furthermore IT searches were held at another Congress candidate, Tummala Nageswara Rao, who had recently shifted allegiance from BRS after being denied a ticket.