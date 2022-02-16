Emirates airlines tops YouGov’s travel and tourism rankings in UAE

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 16th February 2022 8:18 pm IST
Emirates airlines tops YouGov’s travel and tourism rankings in UAE
Representative Image

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based Emirates, the world’s largest long-haul airline, has topped YouGov’s travel and tourism rankings 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The airline received the highest impression score of 63.3 on YouGov among the residents in the country.

YouGov is a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

In 2021, during the summer months when many destinations eased travel restrictions, Emirates Airlines responded to strong travel demands by ramping up its route to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic coverage.

“Additionally, the continued emphasis on health and safety measures as well as making the process as contactless as possible with minimal interaction with people, together with the extension of tier status deadlines by one year were all very well received by the public, contributing to the brand’s strong overall impression among the UAE residents,” Gulf News quoted YouGov.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad Airways came in second with a score of 40.5 impressions, while Qatar Airways took tenth place 22.1 scoring.

Top 10 YouGov’s travel and tourism rankings 2022

BrandScore
Emirates airlines63.3
Etihad airlines40.5
Burj Al Arab32.6
Atlantis, the Palm 28.7
Hilton25.9
Jumeirah25.6
Emirates Palace24.6
Marriott23.6
Rotana23.3
Qatar Airways22.1

