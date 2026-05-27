Emotional scenes at Vidhana Soudha amid Siddaramaiah’s resignation buzz

Bengaluru: Emotional scenes unfolded at Vidhana Soudha after reports emerged that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may step down from the CM’s post on May 28.

Several women employees from the administrative section were seen breaking down in tears as Siddaramaiah prepared to leave the premises.

Contract employees working in Vidhana Soudha reportedly became emotional and pleaded with the Chief Minister, saying, “Appaji, if you leave, they will abandon us.” Some staff members said they had been surviving and working confidently by taking Siddaramaiah’s name and support.

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Despite the emotional atmosphere, Siddaramaiah maintained his trademark calm demeanour and walked away blowing a whistle, leaving the building in his characteristic style without making any public remarks.

Meanwhile, supporters and employees gathered in large numbers inside the Vidhana Soudha premises to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. Many raised slogans in his support and shouted “We want Siddaramaiah.” However, the Chief Minister chose not to respond and quietly left the venue.

The developments come amid intense political discussions over leadership change and power-sharing arrangements within the ruling Congress government in Karnataka.