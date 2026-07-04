Emraan Hashmi: I waited 3 hrs outside her van, want to apologise

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who once grabbed headlines for calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “plastic” on Koffee With Karan, has now openly admitted that he regrets the comment.

During his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show in 2014, Emraan made the remark in the rapid fire round, a moment that did not age well and followed him for years. Now, in a recent interview with Saurabh Dwivedi, the actor was asked if he regrets saying it, and Emraan did not dodge the question.

He said he does regret it. When asked if he ever met Aishwarya and explained his side, Emraan revealed that he has never met her or had a proper conversation with her.

The actor also recalled that he was once such a huge fan of Aishwarya after watching Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that he waited for nearly three hours outside her vanity van just to catch a glimpse of her.

When Saurabh asked if he would like to meet her now, Emraan said he would love to meet Aishwarya and apologise if the comment had hurt her. He added that he would want to ask her if she was offended and say sorry if she felt bad.

For many fans, this moment stood out because Emraan did not try to defend the old comment or blame the format of the show. Instead, he accepted that it was wrong and showed willingness to apologise directly.

In an era where celebrities often avoid controversial questions, Emraan’s honest answer is now being seen as a rare moment of accountability.