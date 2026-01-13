Emraan Hashmi’s flight fails to land in Ahmedabad: Reports

Mumbai: In a shocking update, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi had a tense travel experience while en route to Ahmedabad for promotional commitments of his upcoming series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The actor was reportedly travelling from Mumbai when the aircraft he was aboard failed to land at Ahmedabad airport due to technical or operational difficulties.

According to multiple media reports, the pilots attempted to land the aircraft twice, but both attempts were aborted, forcing the plane to climb back into the air each time. Following the repeated unsuccessful landing attempts, the flight was eventually diverted to Jaipur Airport, where it landed safely.

As reported by Instant Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi was flying on Akasa Air flight QP 1781, operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The flight had departed from Mumbai at around 8:40 a.m. and was scheduled to land in Ahmedabad at approximately 10:00 a.m. However, as the aircraft approached Ahmedabad, it encountered difficulties that prevented a safe landing.

Fortunately, there is no cause for concern. The flight landed safely in Jaipur, and all passengers, including the actor, are reported to be safe.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, an upcoming Hindi-language crime thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey under the banner of Friday Storytellers. The Netflix original series is slated for release on January 14, 2026.