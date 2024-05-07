Encounter in Anantnag

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th May 2024 2:46 pm IST
Kulgam: Security personnel cordon off an area after an encounter, at Redwani village in Kulgam district, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kulgam: Security personnel cordon off an area after an encounter, at Redwani Village in Kulgam district, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kulgam: Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants at Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kulgam: Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants at Redwani Payeen area of Kulgam, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Kulgam: Security personnel stand guard after an encounter at Redwani area, in Kulgam district, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (PTI Photo)

