Enforcement Directorate may summon more Shiv Sena leaders

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th June 2022 7:09 pm IST

New Delhi: A number of Shiv Sena and NCP leaders are currently on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and may receive a summons from the financial probe agency in the coming days, escalating the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut has been issued a notice to join the investigation on Tuesday. Apart from him, there are other leaders who are on the radar of the ED like Eknath Khadse, Anil Parab, Bhavana Gawali, Nawab Malik and others.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab was recently grilled by ED officials for over six hours over three days in connection with a prevention of money laundering case. The ED filed the case over allegations that Parab constructed a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra in 2017 after flouting environment protection laws. Bhavana Gawali, a five-time Member of Parliament, was earlier summoned by the ED.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse was recently asked to vacate a few properties which were attached by the ED.

Nawab Malik, the NCP leader, is already behind the bars. Maharashtra’s former home minister Anil Deshmukh was also arrested by the ED in connection with a Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh.

