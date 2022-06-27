Maha crisis: SC notices for Dy speaker, others; hearing on July 12

In response to petitions filed by Eknath Shinde and 15 other dissident MLAs challenging the disqualification notices, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notices to the deputy speaker of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal, the chief whip for the Sena, Sunil Prabhu, and the leader of the legislature party, Anil Chaudhary.

The highest court warned the deputy speaker that acting quickly might have unfavourable results. Within five days, rebuttal affidavits are due from each party. Three days are given to the Shinde camp to react to counter-affidavits. Hearing to follow on July 12.

Also Read SC to hear Sena rebel MLAs plea against disqualification notices today

In conjunction with the no-confidence motion brought by the Eknath Shinde-led breakaway Shiv Sena camp against him, the Supreme Court (SC) directed the deputy speaker of Maharashtra, Narhari Zirwal, to provide a thorough affidavit.

After the deputy speaker questioned the validity of the rebel camp’s removal motion, the highest court issued the instruction. In accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution and Rule 11 of the Maharashtra Assembly Rules, the Shinde group had filed a notice for removal on June 22.

After Rajeev Dhavan, the deputy speaker’s lawyer informed the bench that he doubted the removal motion’s validity because it was delivered by email, the Supreme Court requested all of the records from the deputy speaker’s office.