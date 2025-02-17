Engineer Ameer Mohammed Ali Khan felicitated by Hyderabad’s All Saints High School

Hyderabad: Engineer Ameer Mohammed Ali Khan was honored at All Saints High School on February 15 by its Rector, Brother Vincent Mendonza, who presented him with a special award in recognition of his exceptional contributions.

He was also presented with a certificate of appreciation and a ceremonial shawl. The event was attended by Engineer Ayub Mujahid, Secretary of the All Saints Old Boys Association, and staff.

Brother Vincent Mendonza praised Engineer Ameer Mohammed Ali Khan for his unwavering support and guidance to Indians, particularly Hyderabadis, who moved to the United States.

He acknowledged Ameer Khan’s efforts in bringing together All Saints High School alumni in the U.S. and organizing memorable events through ASAANA. Expressing his confidence in Ameer Khan’s leadership, Brother Mendonza stated that ASAANA Chicago would continue its outstanding and exemplary services under his guidance.

Who is Engineer Ameer Mohammed Ali Khan?

Engineer Ameer Mohammed Ali Khan is the son of the late Nawab Wajid Ali Khan, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He is the Founder and President of the All Saints Alumni Association of North America (ASAANA) and serves as a Construction Manager at the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Illinois Tollways, Bureau of Highways and Bridges.

His outstanding contributions to engineering and infrastructure have earned him 20 “Best Consultant” awards. In addition, he serves as the President of the KW Foundation and Trust.

All Saints High School

All Saints High School is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions, not only in Hyderabad Deccan but across India.

Its distinguished alumni include renowned cricketers such as Abid Ali, Dr. Abdul Hai, Khalid Abdul Qayoom, M.V. Sridhar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Novel David, Sandeep Goud, Sultan Saleem, and Venkatapathy Raju.

The school has also produced eminent media personalities like the late Managing Editor of Siasat, Mr. Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, and the late Dr. Mazharuddin Ali Khan, along with political figures such as the late Sitaram Yechury.