Engineering student dies after jumping from Secunderabad East Metro Station

Eyewitnesses said the youth sustained severe head injuries after falling onto the footpath below.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 1:46 am IST
Young engineering student jumps from Secunderabad East Metro Station.

Hyderabad: A BTech student died after allegedly jumping from the second floor of the Secunderabad East Metro Station on Friday evening, March 13.

According to Eenadu, the deceased has been identified as Nityatej, a resident of Boduppal.

The incident occurred around 6 pm when the student suddenly jumped from the Metro station platform, triggering panic among commuters and staff present at the station.

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Reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the youth sustained severe head injuries after falling onto the footpath below.

On being alerted, personnel from the Gopalapuram Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 1:46 am IST

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