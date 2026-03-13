Telangana: Woman dies by suicide, husband films incident instead of helping

Railway loco pilot Srinivasulu’s wife Krishnaveni died by suicide in Boyinapalli, Rajampet. Relatives allege he filmed the incident; police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Srinivasulu with his wife Krishnaveni. (File Photo).

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident reported from Rajampet, Sangareddy, a woman died by suicide while her husband allegedly recorded the act on his mobile phone instead of attempting to stop her.

The deceased, Krishnaveni, was the wife of Srinivasulu, a railway loco pilot residing in Boyinapalli. According to reports, the couple had been facing family disputes for some time.

During an argument, Krishnaveni reportedly threatened to hang herself. Instead of preventing her, Srinivasulu allegedly told her how to hang herself and started filming the incident.

In an attempt to scare him and get away, Krishnaveni reportedly wrapped a saree around her neck. However, in the process, the saree tightened, and she accidentally hanged herself, leading to her death.

Relatives said Krishnaveni was the second wife of Srinivasulu and alleged that he was responsible for her suicide. Angered by the incident, family members reportedly attempted to attack him.

Case filed

Police have registered a case, and Rajampet Rural police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

