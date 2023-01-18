Engineering student with earphones on dies after being hit by train in Nagpur

Published: 18th January 2023 10:52 pm IST
Nagpur: A 19-year-old woman with her earphones plugged in died after she was hit by a speeding train near Gumgaon railway station in Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, Aarti Madan Gurav, originally hailed from Satona village in Bhandara district and was a student of Wainganga Engineering College in Dongargaon in Nagpur, they said.

According to the police, Gurav came to Gumgaon from Takalghat village, where she was staying with a relative, by a bus in the morning.

The accident occurred when she was crossing the railway track and failed to notice an incoming train. Some people raised an alarm, but the woman was unable to hear their voice as she had earphones plugged in, and was run over by the speeding train, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered by the police.

