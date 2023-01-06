Sennheiser unveils wired earphones in India at Rs 14,990

New Delhi: With an aim to cater to audiophiles, German audio brand Sennheiser on Friday launched its wired earphones, IE 200, for consumers in India.

Priced at Rs 14,990, the Sennheiser IE 200, will be available for pre-order on January 17, and will go on sale from January 31 across online and leading retail outlets in India, according to the company.

“Committed to the Indian market and continuing our history of excellence with the IE range, we are thrilled to announce the global launch of the Sennheiser IE 200 with an open invitation for everyone to enjoy high-end sound,” Kapil Gulati, Sales Director — Consumer Hearing Business, Sonova, said in a statement.

The IE 200 features a seven-millimetre extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality.

Moreover, the IE 200 can appeal to a variety of listening preferences due to its unique dual-tuning feature.

Users can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance of their audio experience — from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence, said the company.

The inconspicuous design of IE 200 boasts a proven ergonomic design that promotes a secure seal and lasting comfort, which can accommodate ears of all sizes.