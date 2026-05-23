English House Academy honours Bilal Ahmad with National Youth Icon Award

The inspiring journey of 25-year-old Bilal Ahmad from a remote village in Kashmir to national recognition has captured the hearts of many across the country. Overcoming poverty, personal tragedy, and countless hardships, Bilal was recently honoured with the prestigious National Youth Icon Award by English House Academy.

The award ceremony took place on May 22, 2026, during the concluding session of a summer camp held at Hidden Castle Resort, Telangana. The honour was presented by renowned motivational speaker and trainer Munawar Zama in the presence of students, trainers, and guests who applauded Bilal’s remarkable achievements.

Bilal’s life story reflects determination, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to self-improvement. After losing his father nearly six years ago, orphan Bilal Ahmad faced immense financial and emotional challenges at a very young age. To support himself and his family, he worked as a daily wage labourer while continuing his education under extremely difficult circumstances.

Despite his struggles, Bilal remained focused on learning. Instead of spending money on comforts, he invested in grammar books and spent sleepless nights improving his English communication and personality development skills. His dedication eventually became the turning point of his life.

In December 2021, Bilal enrolled in a one-month residential Personality Development Workshop at English House Academy. During the training program, he quickly emerged as one of the most dedicated and hardworking participants among hundreds of students. His outstanding performance earned him several recognitions including the Star Performer of the Week Award, Star Speaker Award, Batch Topper Award, and the prestigious Gem of the Workshop Award.

One of the most emotional moments of the workshop came when Bilal received the Star Father and Star Mother Awards in honour of his parents, a gesture that deeply moved everyone present at the event.

Recognizing his talent, sincerity, and leadership qualities, English House Academy later appointed Bilal as an Assistant English Trainer. Through consistent hard work and dedication, he eventually rose to become the Chief Trainer of the academy.

Under the mentorship of Munawar Zama, Bilal transformed himself into a respected educator and motivator. His journey from the narrow lanes of Kashmir to a nationally recognised stage has now become a source of inspiration for thousands of young people.

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Speaking during the award presentation, Munawar Zama praised Bilal’s exceptional commitment and his contribution toward motivating and educating youth. According to him, Bilal’s life proves that determination and discipline can help an individual overcome even the toughest challenges.

The emotional atmosphere at the event intensified when members of the audience expressed admiration for Bilal’s achievements. A mother attending the ceremony emotionally said that she wished her own son could become like Bilal, while several trainers described him as an ideal role model for the younger generation.

Bilal’s colleague, Tanveer Bhatt, also became emotional during the ceremony and expressed hope that Bilal’s success story would inspire the youth of Kashmir and make the entire valley proud.

Today, Bilal Ahmad stands not only as an award winner but also as a symbol of hope, perseverance, and courage. His transformation from a struggling labourer to a National Youth Icon sends a powerful message that success is earned through hard work, determination, and the refusal to give up.

Bilal’s inspiring story continues to motivate countless youngsters who dream of changing their lives despite difficult circumstances.