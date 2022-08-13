Ertugrul team have a reunion [Viral Photos]

Mumbai: Turkish historical and adventure television series ‘Dirilis: Ertugrul’ or ‘Resurrection: Ertugrul’s popularity skyrocketed and crossed the borders with the stellar performances of the cast. The show is set in the 13th century and is based on the life of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

From celebrities to common people, everyone in India was smitten by the show and the craze for it still goes on after 3 years of its end. The final episode of the epic show aired in May 2019, and left several fans heartbroken, while some fans remained hopeful for its revival.

Well, although chances of a revival are slim, the team of Ertugrul treated their fans with an impromptu reunion.

Yes, you read that right! Cengiz Coşkun who played the role of ‘Turgut Alp’ in Ertugrul got married on August 12 and the cast of the show was present for his special day. Engin Altan Düzyatan aka ‘Ertugrul’ took to his Instagram to share various glimpses of what seemed to be a fun night.

Scroll ahead to have a look at the mega reunion.