Etihad offers 20 pc off on over 30 destinations, including India

Bookings are open until July 26 for travel between August 1 and November 30.

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Etihad Airways Boeing 787 aircraft taking off with Dubai skyline in background.
An Etihad Airways aircraft during take-off. Photo: Etihad

Hyderabad: Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways has launched a limited-time global fare sale, offering travellers up to 20 per cent off on Economy and Business Class fares to more than 30 destinations, including India.

The offer is valid for bookings made between July 20 and July 26, 2026, with travel scheduled from August 1 to November 30, 2026. It is available for departures from 11 Indian cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Destinations and fares

The promotion covers a mix of leisure and business destinations across Etihad’s network, including Zanzibar, Salalah, Kraków, Palma de Mallorca, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Paris, Prague, Malaga, Chicago, Charlotte and Atlanta.

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As part of the sale, Economy Class round-trip fares from Hyderabad to Abu Dhabi start at Rs 53,418. The airline said discounted fares are available across participating routes, subject to availability.

Offer details

The discount applies to the base fare only and excludes taxes, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. It is available on selected one-way and return fares in Economy (Basic and Value) and Business (Value and Comfort) fare categories.

Passengers must ensure they have valid visas and travel documents before travel. Flight restrictions, blackout periods, weekend and peak travel surcharges may apply, while airport taxes will be confirmed at the time of booking.

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Business Class benefits

In addition to discounted fares, Business Class travellers will receive priority airport services, lounge access, spacious cabins, gourmet dining and personalised onboard service.

Passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi may also be eligible for Etihad’s stopover programme, which offers up to two complimentary hotel nights on selected itineraries, subject to the airline’s terms and conditions.

Etihad said the promotional fares are subject to availability and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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