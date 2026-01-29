EU lists Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation

The listing came after EU sanctioned 15 Iranian officials, including top commanders in its Revolutionary Guard, over the violent crackdown on protesters.

EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas
Brussels: The European Union has listed Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation in the aftermath of Tehran’s bloody crackdown on nationwide protests, the bloc’s top diplomat said in a post on X on Thursday, January 29.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, said that foreign ministers unanimously agreed on the designation. She said that “any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise.”

The listing came after the 27-nation bloc sanctioned 15 Iranian officials, including top commanders in its Revolutionary Guard, over the violent crackdown on protesters. Activists say the crackdown has seen over 6,300 people killed.

