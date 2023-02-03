Every Indian citizen is burdened with Rs 1.16 lakh debt

Hyderabad: Every citizen of the country has a debt of Rs 1.16 lakh. You will wonder how this is possible, but this is true. The central government has so far availed a loan of Rs 152.6 lakh crore and a plan has been prepared to get a loan of another Rs 15.4 lakh crore for the next financial year. The country’s population is 140 crores, which means every person from child born to the elderly has a debt of more than one lakh rupees.

The Central Government has decided to get a new loan of Rs 15.03 lakh crore in Parliament for the year 2023-24. The share of debt in the budget is 34.42 percent.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, loans worth Rs 106 lakh crore have been availed on which interest of Rs 10.8 lakh crore is being paid annually. In this way, if the central government’s borrowing is reviewed, then every second, the central government has taken a loan of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2.4 crore per minute Rs 144 crore per hour, Rs 3456 crore every day Rs 1.03 lakh crore per month, Rs 12.47 crore every year and Rs 106 crore in eight years.

In the last 67 years since independence, 14 prime ministers have received a total debt of Rs 55,87,147 crore. While 106 lakh crore obtain in just 8 years of Narendra Modi rule. Former prime ministers have received an average loan of Rs 83,000 crore annually, while Narendra Modi has received an average loan of about Rs 1.03 lakh crore per month.