Ex-couple SRK, Priyanka’s old video resurfaces online

An old advertisement featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra is resurfacing online and fans have been going gaga over it

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 31st October 2022 3:09 pm IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra (Twitter)

Mumbai: Among many Bollywood onscreen couples, there are a few pairs that are most-loved among fan. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are one among them. Their terrific onscreen chemistry in Don and Don 2 is still loved by many. Apart from this, their rumored affair too was the talk of the town.

Recently, an old advertisement featuring King Khan and desi girl is resurfacing online and fans have been going gaga over it. In the commercial, Shah Rukh Khan looks as impressive as always and Priyanka steals it with her cuteness as she has her fan girl moment.

SRK and a young PC in an old ad ( feels strange seeing this ad 20 years later after their rumoured linkup and that too for a Scam brand) from BollyBlindsNGossip

As this ad got re-surfaced on the internet after over a decade, fans are going crazy over it. One user wrote, “Dang, I doubt they were even friends back then but still had crazy chemistry.”

“They had agniastra chemistry, n srk or pc haven’t had such chemistry with any1 else since each other,” another user wrote.

Even though there were rumors about them having an affair, but it was never confirmed. Not just this, rumors were also rife that the couple had gotten married in a secret ‘Nikah’ ceremony at midnight in Toronto in 2013.

