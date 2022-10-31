Ex-couple SRK, Priyanka’s old video resurfaces online

Mumbai: Among many Bollywood onscreen couples, there are a few pairs that are most-loved among fan. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are one among them. Their terrific onscreen chemistry in Don and Don 2 is still loved by many. Apart from this, their rumored affair too was the talk of the town.

Recently, an old advertisement featuring King Khan and desi girl is resurfacing online and fans have been going gaga over it. In the commercial, Shah Rukh Khan looks as impressive as always and Priyanka steals it with her cuteness as she has her fan girl moment.

As this ad got re-surfaced on the internet after over a decade, fans are going crazy over it. One user wrote, “Dang, I doubt they were even friends back then but still had crazy chemistry.”

“They had agniastra chemistry, n srk or pc haven’t had such chemistry with any1 else since each other,” another user wrote.

Even though there were rumors about them having an affair, but it was never confirmed. Not just this, rumors were also rife that the couple had gotten married in a secret ‘Nikah’ ceremony at midnight in Toronto in 2013.