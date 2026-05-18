Hyderabad: Salman Khan is once again trending on social media after sharing a shirtless picture on Instagram. The actor showed off his fit body and abs while relaxing on a couch, and fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for his transformation and fitness.

However, it was not just Salman’s look that became the talking point. His emotional caption also sparked curiosity among fans online.

Salman wrote “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.”

Sangeeta Bijlani’s reaction goes viral

Soon after the post went viral, Salman’s former girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani reacted to the picture with a simple “Ufff” along with fire emojis. Her short comment instantly grabbed attention and spread across fan pages and entertainment portals.

Salman and Sangeeta were once among Bollywood’s most talked-about couples. Reports from the past even claimed that the two were close to marriage and wedding cards had reportedly been printed before the relationship ended.

Even after their breakup, Salman and Sangeeta have maintained a friendly bond over the years. They are often seen together at parties, birthdays, and family gatherings, which is why fans became nostalgic after seeing her latest reaction.

Fans react to Salman Khan’s fitness transformation

Social media users praised Salman’s lean and muscular look in the viral photo. Many fans commented that the actor looks ready for his upcoming action films. Several users also called the post “fire” and admired his dedication towards fitness.

According to reports, Salman has been working hard on his physique for his upcoming projects and has also reduced weight recently.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Sikandar. He will next appear in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

The actor is also working on another big project with Nayanthara under director Vamshi Paidipally. Reports suggest the film officially went on floors in April 2026.