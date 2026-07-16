Ex-IAS officer Venkatram Reddy’s son questioned in drug case 

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Venkatram Reddy on Thursday, July 16, denied reports that his son was detained by the Mangalhat Police here over alleged links to a drug case, calling the claims “completely baseless and untrue.”

“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that my son, Bharat Raj Reddy, consumed drugs or was arrested by the Mangalhat Police. The reports appearing in the media and on social media are completely baseless and untrue,” Reddy said.

Reports had earlier claimed that Bharat Raj Reddy, son of Reddy, who quit the IAS in 2022 to join the BRS and is currently a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, was taken in by the Mangalhat police on Thursday for questioning over the alleged drug links.

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“There is no truth to the rumours circulating that my son, Bharat Raj Reddy, consumed drugs or was arrested by the Mangalhat police,” Reddy said, adding that his son tested negative for drugs.

“My son has never consumed drugs, nor was he arrested in this case,” he said.

Reddy said Mangalhat police personnel had come to their residence on Thursday morning to question his son after his contact number surfaced among those linked to a drug case, but maintained that his son had done nothing wrong.